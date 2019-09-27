News

Check out first glimpse of a shirtless Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 13 house

By TellychakkarTeam
27 Sep 2019 08:18 PM

MUMBAI: One of the most popular as well as controversial reality shows, Bigg Boss is retuning with a new season. The season 13 will premier soon and fans are super excited for the same. With just two days left for the grand premiere of the upcoming season, Salman Khan, who will be seen as a host once again, has started the shoot for the show today. 

An image from the house of Bigg Boss has hit the social media where the shirtless Bollywood superstar can be seen in the house. The actor will also shoot for his performance that will be aired in the premiere episode of the controversial reality show. 

Take a look below: 

