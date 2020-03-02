Check out five interesting facts about Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’s Paras Chhabra’s suitor Jasleen Matharu

MUMBAI: Colors’ swayamvar based show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, is making a lot of noise for glitz, glamour and stars. It sees Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill looking for their suitable life partners among several options.

The reality television series has premiered on 17 February 2020 on Colors TV. It is hosted by Manish Paul and many have participated in the show to woo Paras and Shehnaaz.

Speaking about Paras, one of his suitors is Jasleen Matharu who earlier made headlines for her rumoured relationship with senior bhajan singer Anup Jalota. Jasleen has now participated in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge to impress Paras. She is making a lot of noise for being one of the strongest contestants.

Well, for all those who want to know more about Jasleen, here we present five interesting facts about the singer-actress. Take a look below.