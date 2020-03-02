Check out five interesting facts about Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’s Paras Chhabra’s suitor Jasleen Matharu

MUMBAI: Colors’ swayamvar based show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, is making a lot of noise for glitz, glamour and stars. It sees Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill looking for their suitable life partners among several options.
The reality television series has premiered on 17 February 2020 on Colors TV. It is hosted by Manish Paul and many have participated in the show to woo Paras and Shehnaaz.
Speaking about Paras, one of his suitors is Jasleen Matharu who earlier made headlines for her rumoured relationship with senior bhajan singer Anup Jalota. Jasleen has now participated in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge to impress Paras. She is making a lot of noise for being one of the strongest contestants.
Well, for all those who want to know more about Jasleen, here we present five interesting facts about the singer-actress. Take a look below.
1 Jasleen Matharu was born in Mumbai, but her family hails from Punjab.
2 She started learning classical and western music at the age of 11 and won the best female singer title at the inter-college competition at the age of 16.
3 Jasleen, who has performed with Mika Singh's troupe for quite a few years, made her solo debut as a singer with 'Love Day Love Day'.
4 In addition to learning Bharatnatyam, hip-hop, salsa, belly-dancing, she also took training in kickboxing. She is a brown belt in kickboxing.
5 Jasleen came into spotlight after her stint in Bigg Boss 12, wherein she participated with bhajan samrat Anup Jalota. The duo entered the house as a Vichitra Jodi. Their unconventional pairing made headlines. However, later Jasleen denied being in a relationship with the bhajan singer and termed it all a prank. In an interview with India Today Online, Jasleen had said she meant to play a prank with Salman, but did not get a chance to clarify and her joke backfired.
