Check out five lesser known facts about Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma

MUMBAI: Mahira Sharma is a popular face of the Telly world. She was recently seen as a contestant in the famous reality television series, Bigg Boss 13.

During her stint in the show, she grabbed eyeballs for her growing closeness with co-contestant Paras Chhabra. However, post the show, they cleared the air and said that they are just friends.

Mahira recently found herself mired in a controversy. A few days back, she claimed of receiving the ‘Most Fashionable Contestant of Bigg Boss 13 Award’ at the recently held Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2020. Later, the officials of DPIFF issued an official notice that the actress forged her name on the certificate and she has received no such award. Clearing her stand, the actress called it a miscommunication.

Those who want to know more about the Bigg Boss 13 contestant here we present five lesser known facts about Mahira. Take a look below.

Mahira Sharma was born on 25 November 1997 in Jammu and Kashmir.

She started her career as a model and made her acting debut in 2016 with Y.A.R.O Ka Tashan.

She essayed the role of Jamini in Ekta Kapoor’s one of the most popular supernatural series, Naagin 3.

She is quite active on social media app, TikTok.

She has also featured in music videos of many Punjabi songs including Love You Oye, Lehanga, Gal Karke, among others.