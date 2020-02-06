Check out THIS funny video of Siddarth and Shehnaaz

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is grabbing the headlines these days for the ongoing fights and ups and downs that are happening in the house. The Bigg Boss house is not an easy place to stay in, as the contestants in the house are cut off from the outside world.

The house sees relationships crumble and change in no time. In every season, there are some people who create a bond that is liked by the audience. One such friendship in the house is of Siddharth and Shehnaaz.

The two are been loved by the audience and they have the massive fan following, their friendship is been looked up inside and outside of the Bigg Boss house. The housemates fondly call them Sidnaaz.

Now time and again Shehnaaz has been vocal about her feelings for Siddarth, and how she has an emotional attachment for Siddarth. Shehnaaz has started to admit that she loves and feels for Sidharth and expects him to keep in touch once the show ends, Shukla has both subtly and directly told Gill to not expect much.

But seems like things have changed where now the two have sorted their differences and now they share very lovely friendship.

Now we came across a video where you can see Shehnaaz troubling and irritating Siddarth and how he tells her to stop irritating him.

Well in the video Shehnaaz sees poking Siddarth with bathroom brush, and even after telling her to stop she doesn’t.

Well, the video is filled with a lot of love and cuteness.

Check out the video below :