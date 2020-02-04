Check out this funny video: When Aarti scared the hell out of Shehnaaz

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most loved shows on television and the show are doing exceptionally well for itself. The show is one of the top 3 shows of television and the audience keep trending their favourite stars online.

Living in the Bigg Boos is not an easy task, and sometimes it can get a bit difficult to survive here. So now seems like the housemates plan to play a prank on Shehnaaz and scare the hell out here.

We came across a video where you can see Paras, Aarti discussing on how to scare Shehnaaz, and post that Arti dresses up like a ghost and goes and goes into the bedroom and scared Shehnaaz, where she jumps over Siddarth screaming her lungs out for help.

In the video, you can also see how Arti scares Asim and he tells her to go away from her. The video is a funny one and will leave you in splits, its good to see the contestants having fun rather than fighting all the time.

Check out the video below :