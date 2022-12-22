Check out ‘Gabbar and His Gang’ on the sets of Anupamaa

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with another exciting story for you. We know how much you like to read up about the happenings in your favorite shows and here we are, with a little BTS update from Anupamaa. Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts for the longest time now and doesn’t plan on slowing down! The track was recently focusing on Pakhi’s trouble with her marriage and Anupama trying to balance her responsibility between her children.

Also Read: Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Little Anu feels Anupama is not her mother, breaks down in Anuj's arms

Anupamaa has become a pathbreaking show with a strong protagonist like Anupama. The viewers await every episode eagerly and follow the gripping storyline.

The audience likes to keep up with the little tidbits around their favorite show and celebrity. Actors often keep their fans updated with glimpses in their lives and at times, about what goes on behind the scenes on the sets, while they wait for their shot.

Similarly, now we came across a picture of Gabbar, a dog who is with Rupali Ganguly on what seems like the sets of Anupamaa.

Check out the post here!

Looks like Gabbar has made himself many admirers as we can see in this picture shared by Barkha aka Ashlesha Savant.

Rupali Ganguly had even posted a picture with the same dog and we can see how much he is loved here!

Don’t you agree?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on Anupamaa, Anuj will tell Choti Anu in front of Anupamaa that he wishes her to become a shadow of her mother but not exactly like her mother.

He will explain further justifying his statement that Anupamaa always ends up alone but he hopes his daughter does not go through that.

Anuj will request Anupamaa that she must spend more quality time with Choti Anu as she needs her mother at this growing age of her life.

Also read: Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Anupamaa leaves Pakhi to make her own choice, prays for her

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com