Check out Geeta Kapur’s special connection with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

MUMBAI: Geeta Kapoor has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. With her hard work, she has established herself as one of the best choreographers in Bollywood.

Geeta, who is popularly known as Geeta Maa, assisted the director and choreographer Farah Khan. The choreographer before climbing the success ladder assisted Farah for a very long time until Farah’s debut directorial Main Hoon Na.

She rose to fame as one of the judges on Dance India Dance as dance reality show which was a huge success on television and opened many opportunities for dancers.

The lesser-known fact that when Geeta was assisting Farah Khan on the movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai she appeared in the opening of the song Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayee where she is seen dancing outside a temple.

In the song, Geeta looks so different as she was very young when she performed on the song. She had said in an interview that she was very nervous to do the song as this was the first time she would appear in a movie, but her mother Farah Khan encouraged her and convinced her to do it.

Farah had said in an interview that Karan wanted a prominent dancer to open the song, and Farah just knew it would be Geeta.

The two share a very special bond of a teacher and student. Geeta has always credited the success to the legendary choreographer.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com