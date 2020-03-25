News

Check out Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz's BTS videos!

MUMBAI: Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz recently released a song titled Kalla Sohna Nahi by Neha Kakkar. It is doing extremely well on social media.

Recently, Himanshi shared two behind-the-scenes videos with Asim Riaz from this song. The actress captioned the post as: 'Behind the scenes #kallasohnanai #himanshikhurana #asimriaz (sic)'.

The duo formed a connection in the house of Bigg Boss, where Asim even proposed to Himanshi. The two have several fan clubs after them and often trend on Twitter with #AsiManshi.

The actor's love for Himanshi is evident. He just can't take his eyes off her.

Have a look at the videos.

