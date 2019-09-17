Check out how adorably Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij REVEALED their daughter's name

MUMBAI: One of the most popular and adorable couples in telly town, Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are currently experiencing the best phase of their life. The much in love couple, who tied the knot in 2010, was blessed with a baby girl on 21 August and has been sharing their experiences with their newborn baby since then on social media with their fans. And, now finally, the couple has revealed the name of the daughter and it is Tara Jay Bhanushali.

Jay took to social media and posted a cute video which gave a glimpse of baby's hand. Beside the photo, he wrote," First of all thank you all for the blessing and good wishes for my baby..more than 20 thousand comments and finally me and @mahhivij have finally decided her name so please welcome "TARA JAY BHANUSHALI" star of our eyes and my life.”

Mahhi too shared the same video and wrote, “We are blessed beyond measure to announce the name of our sweet and lovely little angel TARA JAY BHANUSHALI.Never in our lives have our hearts felt this incredible amount of joy.”

