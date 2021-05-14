Check out how Aly Goni showered with a beautiful gift to lady love Jasmin Bhasin on the special occasion of Eid

MUMBAI: Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are trending everywhere ever since they were seen together in Bigg Boss 14. The duo's journey has been incredible and both of them managed to win several hearts with their participation in the show.

The pretty actress grabbed several eyeballs when she indulged in fights with many co-contestants. Aly Goni also had his share of fights with many contestants on the show. Jasmin Bhasin's constant tussle with TV actress Rubina Dilaik was the major highlight of the show.

While now the show is over, Jasmin Bhasin is seen chilling and spending quality time with her beau Aly Goni. From hanging out at each other's place to partying together, Jasmin and Aly are making the most of it in the free time.

The duo was also seen in two music videos Tera Suit and Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega which went on to become huge hits among the viewers.

And now, on the special occasion of Eid, Aly Goni has showered his ladylove Jasmin with a beautiful present.

Jasmin Bhasin shared a video of the same on her Instagram story as she unboxes the gift.

Aly Goni gift Jasmin Bhasin a custom made Cristian Dior handbag.

Take a look:

Jasmin captioned the video with many heart-eye emojis which says that she was simply spellbound with Aly's amazing present to her.

Well, Aly Goni definitely knows how to make his lady love feel special.

what's your take on Aly's sweet gesture for Jasmin? Tell us in the comments.

