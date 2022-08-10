Check out how Ankit Gupta’s career has progressed; from tuition teacher to famous TV actor

Ankit Gupta is a very well-known TV actor who has made a name for himself. He has a new show coming up called Junooniyatt, which also stars Gautam Singh Vig and Neha Rana. Check out his career timeline.
MUMBAI :One of the most well-known names on television right now is Ankit Gupta. He is well known for his role as Fateh on the hit show Udaariyaan, and much recently in the 16th season of the reality show Bigg Boss, from which he was recently evicted. He was known for his calm attitude and he would only speak when he needed to. His bond with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was the highlight.

The star’s journey has been long and not easy. He has come up with a lot of hard work. The actor had shared about his journey and said that he struggled in his initial days. He had starred in various small projects before he got selected for bigger roles. He is now all set to star in another new show titled ‘Junooniyatt’ along with Gautam Singh Vig and Neha Rana, which will air on Colors TV. Let’s take a brief look at the actor’s journey to stardom.

Born and raised in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, he completed his education from IPEC Engineering college. He later began taking tuition classes so that he could earn money. He then worked in a call centre for a while before entering the entertainment world. Ankit initially started out with modelling, and so he moved to Delhi to make it his career. He later decided to shift to Mumbai to try his hand at acting in the entertainment industry.

He made his acting debut in 2012 as Dr. Abhishek Kumar in the Colors TV serial ‘Balika Vadhu’. Later that year, he also made an appearance in the Hindi film ‘Tutiya Dil’ playing the character of Nalender Yadav. Later in 2013, Ankit also starred in ‘Oye Jassie’.

However, his claim to fame came in 2014 after he essayed the role of Parth Kashyap in the hit show ‘Sadda Haq’. Post this, success was waiting for him as the actor appeared in several other shows and even did recurring roles in shows like ‘Begusarai’ (2016), ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’ (2017), ‘Mayavi Maling’ (2018), ‘Laal Ishq’ (2019), and more.

Ankit later got a role in the hit show ‘Kundali Bhagya’ where he essayed the role of Pawan Malhotra. He even starred in various web shows like ‘Illegal – Justice’, ‘Out of Order’, and ‘Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu’.

Much later, after rejecting the role three times, Ankit’s peak of success was when his role in the hit show Udaariyaan. The pairing between Ankit and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Fateh-Tejo was all the buzz they were shipped by many fans as 'FaTejo'.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 01/24/2023 - 20:10

