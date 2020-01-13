Check out how Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal spends his free time on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on SAB TV is one of the most popular shows of all times. It is one of the few shows which has given name and fame not only to the leads but to the entire star cast. Mehta sahab, Daya and Jetha being popular is obvious, but the show has given recognition to all its characters and actors including Sodhi, Dr.Hathi, Anjali, Maadhvi, Bhide, Champak Chacha and the entire Tapu Sena.

The entire cast shares a bond just like a family on sets. Along with having meals the team also indulges into some fun and play indoor activities.

TellyChakkar came across a video where Dilip Joshi along with his co-star Nirmal Soni and director Malav Rajda was playing table tennis during their free time on the sets. Take a look!