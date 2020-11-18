Check out how Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 fame Parth Samthaan lovingly keeps 'fan gifts'

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan is one of the most popular and handsome television actors. The lad, who has been a part of several projects, has been wooing the viewers with his acting chops and good looks. Known for his performance in Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2, he has a huge fan following.

Recently, the actor left his fans crying in happy tears, as he made them feel extra special. The handsome hunk gave a glimpse of how he 'lovingly' keeps the gifts he has received from fans, and it has left everyone going gaga over.

Parth shared a glimpse of how he stores 'fan gifts' as he indirectly expressed gratitude towards his fans for showering so much love on him always.

In the delightful video, Parth shows a walk of framed photos which traces his life and acting journey, as he wrote, “When being asked, what you do with all the fan gifts.”

This adorable gesture of Parth has touched his fans and melted the hearts of many. Well, this is certainly a heartwarming moment for every fan of the actor.

Check out Parth's video below.

