Check out how Mohena Kumari is spending time with her ‘IN LAWS’ post her marriage…

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Nov 2019 12:21 PM

MUMBAI: Mohena Kumari certainly needs no introduction now.

Having been seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mohena has made a special place in the hearts of the audience not only as an actor but as a personality. Her marriage was grand and her Instagram family has been ogling at her pictures which she put up on social media post her marriage with Suyesh Rawat.

Mohena has recently got marriage and looks like she is already bonding well with her in laws as she put up moments from her first diwali and bhai dooj…

Take a look:

Isn’t it wonderful?

