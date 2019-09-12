News

Check out how Mohsin Khan dances to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai song

By TellychakkarTeam
12 Sep 2019 05:53 PM

MUMBAI: One of the most popular and longest running television soaps, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been keeping the audience hooked to the TV screens with its intriguing narrative. Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi play the lead roles in the show. Produced by Rajan Shahi, the show has reached the big milestone by completing 3000 episodes.

What do you think about these Showtees ?

Rajan Shahi credits his team’s hard work behind this successful run of the show for nearly 11 years now. Mohsin and Shivangi, who have been the face of the show for the last three and a half years, found a mentor and a confidante in Rajan Shahi and to celebrate this success, the producer hosted a private bash for the team at his residence. The team watched the 3000th episode together and even cut a cake. In one of the videos shared on social media by writer Bhavna Vyas, one can see Mohsin dancing to the song 'Pyaar Mil Jaye' from the show.

Take a look below: 

It's party time for the team of Yeh Rishta...

