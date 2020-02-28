News

Check out how much effort it takes to shoot for a serial as fans share a BTS video of Kasautii Zindagii Kay

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Feb 2020 04:51 PM

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of the most loved shows on television, and the characters Anurag and Prerna have become household name and Parth and Erica who essay these roles have been highly appreciated and loved by the audience.

Their chemistry is one of the biggest USP of the serial. Now it’s not easy to make a serial and there is a lot of hard work that goes in making a serial work.

Not only the actors, but it’s also a hard work of a zillions of people that goes behind making a serial successful, from the technicians to the director, producer, spotboye, cameraman, editor etc all are evolved, in making the serial successful.

The audience gets to see the serial in total, but what goes behind the hard work etc is not known.

The fans of the serial shared a BTS video where you can see how Parth and Erica are shooting for a scene, and the hard work behind it.

It’a scene where Parth is carrying Erica when she is injured.

Check out the video below :

Tags Star Plus Kasautii Zindagii Kay Anurag Basu Prerna Parth Samthaan Erica Fernandes TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Launch of Hungama Play's ‘Kashmakash'

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Whose fashion game is better?

Anita
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here