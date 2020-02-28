Check out how much effort it takes to shoot for a serial as fans share a BTS video of Kasautii Zindagii Kay

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of the most loved shows on television, and the characters Anurag and Prerna have become household name and Parth and Erica who essay these roles have been highly appreciated and loved by the audience.

Their chemistry is one of the biggest USP of the serial. Now it’s not easy to make a serial and there is a lot of hard work that goes in making a serial work.

Not only the actors, but it’s also a hard work of a zillions of people that goes behind making a serial successful, from the technicians to the director, producer, spotboye, cameraman, editor etc all are evolved, in making the serial successful.

The audience gets to see the serial in total, but what goes behind the hard work etc is not known.

The fans of the serial shared a BTS video where you can see how Parth and Erica are shooting for a scene, and the hard work behind it.

It’a scene where Parth is carrying Erica when she is injured.

Check out the video below :