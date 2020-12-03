Check out how Shaheer Sheikh wished Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke producer Rajan Shahi on his birthday

MUMBAI: Popular TV producer Rajan Shahi celebrates his birthday today and almost every actor of the Telly world has extended sweet wishes for him.

Rajan Shahi is known for producing iconic shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Sapna Babul Ka - Bidaai, Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke among others.

The ace producer has always acknowledged the hard work by all the actors so far who has been a part of his show. And this time, the actors are posting several wishes for Mr Shahi.

Shaheer Sheikh who played the role of Abeer Rajvansh in Rajan Shahi's show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, has extended a heartfelt note for the latter on his birthday.

Take a look:

Shaheer shares a heartwarming picture which also has his co-star Rhea Sharma. The picture will bring you down the memory lane and remind you of Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke days.

Well, we are sure fans are extremely delighted to see two such great personalities of the Telly world in one frame.

Here's wishing Rajan Shahi sir a very happy birthday!

