Check out how STYLISHLY Anita Hassanandani tries her hands at POLE DANCING

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Sep 2019 01:13 PM

MUMBAI: Anita Hassanandani, who is one of the most stylish TV and film actresses, has been playing the role of Shagun in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein from the past six years. The fashion diva whose style game is always on point has also been entertaining audience with her dancing skills. Well, the pretty lady is also seen in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 wherein she has participated with her hubby Rohit Reddy. Recently, she tried pole dancing and set the temperature soaring high.

Anita, who is also an active social media user, took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture and video in which she can be seen showing off her pole dancing skills. The song Dilbar is being played in the background and one look at the video is enough to give you inspiration. Well, Anita sure knows how to raise the temperature.

Take a look below:

