Check out how the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai celebrated Gayu's birthday on the sets of the show

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television, and fans love watching the chemistry and love story of Kartik and Naira.

The USP of the serial is that all the characters are important in the storyline and have an important role to play.

One of the reasons the serial is so successful is because the star cast gets along with each other, and there is good understanding and camaraderie among the stars, which reflects in their performance on screen.

The entire cast gets along so well and works as a family. There is no enmity or bad vibes. We have seen how much fun the cast has while shooting for the serial, as the actors share BTS videos from the sets.

Now, we came across pictures from the sets of the show, where the star cast is seen celebrating Simran Khanna aka Gayu’s birthday.

In the pictures, one can see most of the star cast dressed in yellow. Everyone looks gorgeous, and Simran cuts the cake along with them.

Even producer Rajan Shahi was present on the sets, and he gave Simran a bouquet of flowers.

Well, it’s so important as a producer to take care of the entire cast and crew of a serial, and Rajan Shahi treats them like family.

