Check out how Vikas became the 'Kamli' in Rashami's life

19 Dec 2019 05:19 PM

MUMBAI: Salman Khan hosted reality TV show Bigg Boss is known for all things extravagant: fights, love, friendships, and arguments. In the past, where certain relationships have turned into successful couples, there have been fights that have gone on forever. Something similar is happening in the current season, Bigg Boss 13, where reported ex-flames Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai is having a tough time adjusting with each other.

Later she shared a friendship with Devoleena which was loved by everyone; they were very loyal in their bond. But due to her back pain, the latter took a break from the show.

Arhaan then entered the house as a wild-card contestant. He remained in news not just because of his rumoured affair with Rashmi, but also for his loud fights with Siddharth Shukla and the famous news revealed by Salman on national television about his fake identity.

As we can see, Rashmi is all alone in the show and mastermind Vikas Gupta had entered the house and he is playing on behalf of Devoleena. Fans shared a video in which Vikas is motivating Rashmi to keep patience and asking her to roar, just like we saw in the film Sanju, wherein Kamli motivates Sanju to roar.

Fans love the way Vikas motivated Rashami.

Have a look.

