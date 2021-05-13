Check out how Yeh Hai Chahatein took up a new challenge and here's how it turned out to be

MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is currently one of the most popular TV shows of the Telly world.

The show has been successfully running on the small screens since 2019 and has garnered a massive fan base.

Yeh Hai Chahatein stars Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra in the lead roles of Rudra and Preesha respectively.

We have seen how Rudra and Preesha's relationship has faced several obstacles but still, they have managed to be together and support each other in tough times.

We all know that amid the lockdown announced in Maharashtra, Yeh Hai Chahatein has shifted its base to Goa.

The entire cast and crew are currently shooting for the show in Goa and having a ball of a time.

We often see how the star cast enjoys some fun time in-between the shots and also post-pack up.

A few days back, some members of Yeh Hai Chahatien had done a fun video where they showed off their crazy moves.

And now, the star cast seems to be enjoying doing such videos.

A video shared by one of the cast members of Yeh Hai Chahatein shows how they take up the Don Rush Challenge and nails it like a pro.

Take a look:

All the actors were in the sink and then indulge in some impromptu dance moves at the end of the video.

Yeh Hai Chahatein also stars Siddhant Shivpuri, Aishwarya Sakhuja, Tanu Khan, Anjali Mukhi among others.

