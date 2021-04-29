Check out Imlie AKA Sumbul channeling the inner dancer in her in this BTS video

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Imlie has been working wonders ever since its first episode. The viewers got to see Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Gashmeer Mahajani's fresh new pairing which has managed to create magic on the small screens.

Imlie and Aditya were forced to get married at gunpoint which changed their lives forever. Imlie moved to Aditya's house who didn't accept this marriage as he was in love with Malini. However, Imlie had accepted her fate and considered Aditya as her husband.

The viewers have seen lots of intense drama going on in Imlie and love to binge watch it at all times.

Sumbul Touqueer has been quite active on Instagram and keeps giving her followers an insight into her life.

The actress has captioned the video as, 'I don't have a good video to post on #internationaldanceday so.... Here's a BTS of me on set'

Sumbul can be seen dancing her way out on the sets of the show when the shoot is not going on.

The actress has always been vocal about her love for dance and her wonderful dancing skills is quite evident from the video.

How do you like Imlie's off the screen dance?

