Check out Imlie's Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra's special connection from the past

MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the top-most shows and the audience love the track of the show. The people are loving the chemistry of Imlie and Atharva.

Karan Vohra plays the role of Atharva on the show and the fans are loving his performance.

Karan made his acting debut with Zindagi Ki Mehek, portraying Shaurya Khanna. He later portrayed Dr. Veer Sahay in Krishna Chali London opposite Megha Chakraborty. In 2021, he portrayed ACP Raghav Shastri in Pinjara Khubsurti Ka.

The show Krishna Chali London recently completed 4 years since it aired and Karan Vohra took to Instagram and shared a special video and message. He shared his introduction scene in the show where he can be seen in London at different places and even accidentally bumps into Megha but is unaware.

He wrote while sharing the video

Check it out here:

The show aired on Star Plus for around a year and the audience quite liked the story. The plot was about a unique bond that develops between Krishna, a widow struggling to cope with her husband's sudden death, and Veer, an accomplished doctor. The chemistry of Karan and Megha was quite appreciated.

The two have reunited for Star Plus’ Imlie playing Atharva and Imlie. Their chemistry is still amazing and the audience is loving the show and them too. The two share a really good rapport as they have worked together before and there is a sense of comfort between the two.

