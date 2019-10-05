News

Check out Kamya Panjabi's beau Shalabh Dang's adorable post for his ladylove

05 Oct 2019

MUMBAI: Kamya Panjabi, who is known for television soaps like Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak and Beintehaa, is in a happy space on the personal front. She is in love again. The actress has found love once again in Delhi-based healthcare professional Shalabh Dang and the two make for an adorable couple. 

Kamya's beau Shalabh Dang shared a romantic post for his ladylove. In the picture, Kamya clicked their perfect picture and the two were lost in each other. Shalabh captioned the post as, "We can’t look at each other without smiling  I love the beautiful ways you touch my life, thank you for coming into my life". 

Take a look below. 

Kamya was quick in commenting on Shalabh's post as she wrote, "Oh ho someone is becoming like me  by the way who clicked this picture". Shalabh also commented on her reply and said, "becoming nahi .... become  well pic is taken by".

