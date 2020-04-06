News

Check out Karan Singh Grover, Bipasha Basu, Krushna Abhishek’s adorable birthday posts for Arti Singh

Karan Singh Grover, Bipasha Basu, Krushna Abhishek made Arti Singh feel special by posting adorable birthday posts for her.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Apr 2020 01:52 PM

MUMBAI: Arti Singh is one of the most popular television actresses. She has acted in several serials and was recently seen as a participant in Bigg Boss 13.  

The actress has turned a year older. Due to lockdown, she was unable to celebrate it by going outside, so she plans to do so later! Arti Singh’s friends Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, as well as her cousin Krushna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah made her feel special by writing heartfelt birthday posts for her. 

Karan Singh Grover took to his social media handle and posted an adorable boomerang clip which shows him dancing with Arti. He wrote, “Wish you a very very very happy birthday @artisingh5A heart as pure as yours is very rare to find. I’m blessed to have you in my life! May the universe bless you with infinite abundance, joy, love, happiness and success! Shine on forever!” Bipasha Basu also took to her Instagram story and shared a cute picture with Arti. Her message read, “Stay happy forever. Early wishes as it is my sleepy time.” 

Arti Singh’s brother Krushna Abhishek wrote, “Happy birthday to my lovely sis love u artu for the first time couldn't be together on ur birthday as my building is locked but can't do any thing we hv to obey the orders and it's good for our safety I pray for ur best of health and life ahead love u lots keep shining and always keep smiling @artisingh5 @bigbossss__khabri.” Replying to this post of his, Arti wrote, “@krushna30 I love u so much .... thank u .... koi na v will celebrate after the lockdown.” 

Check out the posts here:

Bipasha Basu

Tags Karan Singh Grover Bipasha Basu Krushna Abhishek Arti Singh Bigg Boss 13 Kashmera Shah Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Throwback: Naina and Sameer's wedding album...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here