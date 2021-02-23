Check out Karan Singh Grover-Bipasha Basu's hottest photos together on the occasion of the former's birthday

MUMBAI: It's no secret that Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu Singh Grover are counted among the hottest couples in showbiz. The two tied the knot in 2016. And ever since they took wedding vows, they have been giving glimpses of their 'monkey love' to their fans through their social media posts.

Sticking through thick and thin, the two have been setting couple-goals for their million fans and the photos listed in this article prove that they are madly in love!

February 23 marks Karan Singh Grover's birthday! The 39-year-old heartthrob is celebrating the day with his fans, family and his pretty wife. To mark the special day, we have compiled some of his hottest photos with his wife Bipasha Basu.

So, without further ado, let's head straight to it:

Bipasha and KSG fell in love with each other while shooting for Alone. At the time, their fans thought that their relationship rumours were a part of a promotional strategy, but later, it turned out that they are truly and madly in love. The two continued to hang out together and spend quality time with each other. Their couple outings sparked dating rumours back then.

Also Read: Ashish Kapoor bags Star Bharat’s Pratigya 2

After Bipasha was clicked in Goa at Karan's birthday bash, netizens started suspecting that their relationship is going to the next level. However, despite the many speculations and rumours, the two decided to remain tight-lipped about their relationship. The couple confessed their feelings for each other while making their wedding announcement.

Coming to the professional front, Karan Singh Grover will feature next in the Hindi soap Qubool Hai's sequel Qubool Hai 2.0. The show's second season is going to be a web drama with 10 episodes and will premiere on Zee5 on March 12. He was last seen on the small screen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Rishabh Bajaj.

Meanwhile, Bipasha was last seen on the silver screen in Alone as Sanjana. The 2015 film was directed by Bhushan Patel and it also starred KSG. The film did well at the box office.

After marriage, Bipasha and Karan starred in the web series Dangerous. Written by Vikram Bhatt and directed by Bhushan Patel, the series marked the web debut of Bipasha alongside Karan. The story revolved around a troubled husband who is searching for his missing wife.

Also Read: It was a challenging yet exciting experience to cast for Ishara’s ‘Humkadam’: Dheeraj Mishra

Credit: Times Now