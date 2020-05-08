Check out Karishma Tanna and Gautam Gulati’s terrible fight

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has always been one of the best reality shows on television. The show that started in the year 2008 is a brand today. Every year the contestants of the show have grabbed the headlines and are remembered for their game and fights in the house.

Let’s do a slight rewind to Bigg Boss Season 8 which was one of the most successful seasons of the show and for the first time the show got extension where after the first finale the concept of the show changes.

The game was the present contestants VS ex contestants of the show. The first half of the show was hosted by out very own Salman Khan whereas the Halla Bol series of Bigg Boss was hosted by ace choreographer Farhan Khan.

The concept of the show was where the contestants had to live inside an aeroplane and they had to do the tasks and win it, in order to stay in the house.

We came across a #THROWBACK video when Karishma Tanna and Gautam Gulati had a massive fight.

A task was going on where one team had to torture the other so that they get up and leave. That’s when Karishma put Red chilli powder on Gautam and he lost his cool and abused her.

The fight became even worse and Karishma demanded a disqualification of the team as he abused her on nation television.

It was post this fight that the entire house had side lined Gautam and he in return became the star of the show.

The entire season 8 Karishma and Gautam were loggerheads with each other and never got along.

Well, Gautam emerged as the winner of the show whereas Karishma was the 1st runner up.

For more news and updates from the world of television and movie stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com