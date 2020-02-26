Check out Kartik and Naira’s sizzling romance, behind the scenes

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the longest running TV serial on Star Plus. It features Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who have won millions of hearts over the years.

There were rumours doing the rounds that the two are more than just good friends. Their on-screen love and chemistry are loved by the audience, and that’s one of the USPs of the serial.

Millions adore their romantic relationship.

The best thing about Mohsin and Shivangi is that they share a very good friendship off screen, and thus, their fans wish to see them together in real life also.

Now, a fan has shared a behind-the-scenes video from the serial. The two are sharing a romantic moment while rehearsing for a dance act, and their chemistry is sizzling. We are sure their performance set the screen on fire.

The duo has been voted many a times as the favorite jodi of the television industry at many award functions.

Have a look at the adorable video below.