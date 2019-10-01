News

Check out Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Pooja Banerjee's new post on her Nach Baliye 9 injuries!

01 Oct 2019

MUMBAI: It was really heartbreaking to know that Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Pooja Banerjee had an ugly fall and injured herself while rehearsing for her Nach Baliye 9 performance.

She was badly injured with multiple fractures in her right wrist, an elbow fracture in the left arm, a ligament tear on her left leg, and a surgery. She has been recovering since them, and her colleagues have been visiting her with their well wishes. She has also been active on social media and updating her followers about her recovering well.

The good news is that she has finally declared that she is well now and that the pain of all three injuries has also reduced. She even put up a video of her taking baby steps while walking and said that she is on the road to recovery.

