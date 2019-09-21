Check out Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Parth Samthaan and Sahil Anand’s bromance in THIS video

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan is one of the most popular television actors. He has been part of show like Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Best Friends Forever and Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. Currently, he is winning hearts by playing the role of Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

The actor is quite active on social media. He regularly updates his fans about his whereabouts. Once again, he took to his Instagram handle to share a cool video of himself with his co-star Sahil Anand as they danced to the song Desi boyz from John Abraham and Akshay Kumar starrer of the same name. Parth and Sahil went shirtless and wore super ripped jeans and showed off their bromance.

Check out the funny video right below.