Check out Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya’s THEN and NOW picture

MUMBAI: Shraddha Arya is one of the most famous television actress our industry has. She is ruling the television screens with her performance as Preeta, in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya. The actress has a massive fan following and is loved by one and all.

Now one of the fan clubs shared a picture of her 'THEN and NOW', where her THEN picture is from her school days and the actress must have been in her early teens and her now picture is how she currently looks. Well, there is one similarity between her pictures and that is the actress is so beautiful and cute just like she has always been.

The actress has won accolades for her performance as Preeta and has several awards also to her name. Her on screen pair with Dheeraj Dhoopar is loved by audience and the viewers.

Check out the post below :