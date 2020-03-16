News

Check out Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya’s THEN and NOW picture

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Mar 2020 05:36 PM

MUMBAI: Shraddha Arya is one of the most famous television actress our industry has. She is ruling the television screens with her performance as Preeta, in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya. The actress has a massive fan following and is loved by one and all.

Now one of the fan clubs shared a picture of her 'THEN and NOW', where her THEN picture is from her school days and the actress must have been in her early teens and her now picture is how she currently looks. Well, there is one similarity between her pictures and that is the actress is so beautiful and cute just like she has always been. 

The actress has won accolades for her performance as Preeta and has several awards also to her name. Her on screen pair with Dheeraj Dhoopar is loved by audience and the viewers.

Check out the post below :

Tags Kundali Bhagya Shraddha Arya Karan Preeta Rishabh Sarla Srishti Sherlyn Dheeraj Dhoopar Anjum Fakih Manit Joura Sanjay Gagnani TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Red Carpet: Zee Cine Awards 2020

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here