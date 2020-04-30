Check out Madhurima Tuli's bridal avatar; you simply can't miss the chooda

MUMBAI: Madhurima Tuli was last seen in Bigg Boss 13 and was evicted after a few weeks. The actress hogged all the limelight in the show with her constant fights with ex-beau Vishal Aditya Singh. Madhurima and Vishal's equation kept changing throughout the show.

Madhurima and Vishal have moved on in their lives and both are busy with their career. Amidst the lockdown, just like other celebs, Madhurima too is constantly keeping her Instagram account updated with all the latest updates about her whereabouts.

And now, Madhurima has shared a throwback video where she is all decked up in a bridal avatar. The actress is wearing the classic red and golden lehenga with heavy jewellery. Madhurima looked simply beautiful in her avatar.

She donned this avatar for designer Neha Adhvik Mahajan's bridal photoshoot. The actress seems to be extremely happy donning such pretty clothes.

Take a look at the video:

Madhurima is also seen shaking her legs on 'Churani Chunari'. The actress is flaunting her beautiful gold chooda as well and we can't take our eyes off her.

What do you think about Madhurima's bridal look? Tell us in the comments.