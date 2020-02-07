News

Check out Monalisa AKA Mohana’s killer look from Nazar

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
07 Feb 2020 05:47 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show, Nazar, is based on paranormal romance and it stars Antara Biswas AKA Monalisa, Niyati Fatnani and Harsh Rajput in the lead roles. Monalisa is seen as Mohana. She plays the role of an antagonist and fans are loving how she has proved herself as a terrific actor with her acting skills.

Monalisa is one of the most beautiful divas of the small screen. The actress has flaunted lots of different looks in the show.

And now, Monalisa has shared her latest look in a series of pictures which she posted on her Instagram account.

The actress is seen in a beautiful sequined black and red printed saree. Monalisa opted for a neat bun and minimal jewellery which did wonder for her look.   

Take a look at Monalisa's pictures:

Well, Monalisa has definitely made us go weak in the knees with her looks.  

Monalisa is a popular Bhojpuri actress who has done many films in the Bhojpuri film industry. She became famous nationwide after her participation in Bigg Boss 10.

What do you think about Monalisa's look? Tell us in the comment section below.

