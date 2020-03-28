Check out Moshin Khan’s journey

MUMBAI: Moshin Khan is renowned for essaying the character of Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai. He made his television debut with Star Plus Nisha Aur Uske Cousins but rose in fame by playing Kartik role opposite to Naira essayed by Shivangi Joshi.

The way he portraits his role in the serial is very convincing and this shows what a fabulous actor he is. The actor as a massive fan following and is loved by his fans immensely. The fans shower him with lots of love and unconditional support.

The actor has a lot of fan clubs dedicated to him. One of the fan clubs shared a very cute and enduring video of Moshin’s journey from a baby to an adult. the video showcases Moshin’s childhood pictures, his school and college days, his first picture with SRK and the special pictures from the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai.