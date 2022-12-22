Check out Munawar Faruqui and Faisal Shaikh’s amazing BROTHERHOOD

MUMBAI :Munawar Iqbal Faruqui is an Indian stand-up comedian and rapper. In 2022 he appeared as a contestant on Kangana Ranaut's reality television show Lock Upp Season 1 and emerged as the winner of the show. In his early twenties, he worked as a graphic designer. In 2017, when various OTT platforms were introduced in India he became aware of comedy and he began working as a comedian.

Faisal Shaikh, also known as Faisu, is a huge social media star. The young man has about a million followers and is extremely well-known online. He recently appeared on the reality series Khatron Ke Khiladi, where he won first runner-up honours after mastering every stunt. He was even one of the finalists in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10.

The two have a massive fan following and the fans absolutely love them. They have created a name for themselves at a very young age and won the hearts of the audience.

The two share a great bond and are like brothers. They keep hanging out together and are very active on social media about it too.

Faisal took to his Instagram and shared a glimpse with Munawar. The two can be seen hanging out together and while sharing the glimpse, Faisal wrote, “Bhai”.

The fans keep wishing for them to do more reality television and have a great time watching them on screen. When they were a part of reality shows, the fans supported them massively. They won everyone’s hearts with their authenticity and rawness. They have proved that even without being stars or big actors, they have managed to gain so much love and support from the audience.

