News

Check out Naagin 3 actress Surbhi Jyoti’s COOL hairstyle

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Sep 2019 01:10 PM

MUMBAI: Surbhi Jyoti is one of the most popular television actresses. She is known not just for her acting chops but also style statements. She has a huge fan following. She regularly shares her stunning pictures to treat her fans and admirers.

Recently, the actress shared yet another picture on her Instagram handle, but it’s actually her hair style which has all of our attention. The Naagin 3 actress is seen striking a pose for the camera while lying down and placing all of her hair over her head.

Check out her picture below:

On the professional part, Surbhi has been part of shows such as Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Ishqbaaaz, Qubool Hai and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya to name a few. She was last seen in the third season of the popular supernatural show, Naagin.

Tags > Surbhi Jyoti, Naagin 3, Hairstyle, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Ishqbaaaz, Qubool Hai, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum producer Sandiip Sikcand...

more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Ather Habib
Ather Habib
Kaith Handa
Kaith Handa
Shonal Rawat
Shonal Rawat
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Sana Khan
Sana Khan
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan

past seven days