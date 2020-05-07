Check out Neha Kakkar's biggest fan moment with THIS cricketer

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar is one of the most established singers of Bollywood who has a number of hit songs to her credit. The singer has come a long way in her career after she participated in Indian Idol 2. Though she was eliminated quite early from the show, Neha did not lose hope and kept going.

Neha got her first biggest hit with Cocktail's song 'Second Hand Jawani' and then there was no looking back. The singer went on to bag several songs and today, she is one of the most established singers of Bollywood.

While Neha has lakhs of fans who admire her, the singer too had a fan moment some time ago when she bumped into her favourite cricketer.

Neha was travelling somewhere and look who was her flight companion. Well, it was none other than Virat Kohli. Neha reveals that this was her biggest fan moment.

The singer was extremely overwhelmed when Virat revealed that he is a biggest fan of the singer. However, just to confirm that Virat wasn't saying this for the sake of saying, she asked Virat about his favourite song that she has sung so far.

Virat was quick to reply and said that he loves Neha's 'Pyaar Te Jaguar' song.

Well, Neha is one lucky person to have experienced this amazing moment.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.