Check out this new talent of Hina Khan

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is thw hottest diva of the small screen and has made a name for herself with her hard work and talent.



Her well-known character of Akshara entertained the audiences for 8 years. After this, she was the first runner-up in BB 11, and her stars began to shine. After doing many reality show, Hina played Komolika in Kasauti Zindagi Kay, which was a huge suprise for her fans.



Hina has always showed her dedication to her work. This hardwork and talent made her the only television actress to walk in Cannes 2019. And soon, she will be seen in the movie Hacked.



Everyone is aware that Hina has a beautiful voice, and this post by a fan page is creating curiosity among fans as it shows her as a radio jockey.



The actress is looking gorgeous in her white and grey attire with minimal jewelry and light makeup.



