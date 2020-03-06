Check out Parth Samthaan's character transformation from positive to grey

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan is one of the most popular television actors these days. The actor has a massive fan following and is loved by one and all.

Now there are many fan clubs on the actor’s name and these fans keep posting something or the other, thus showering their love on the actor.

Parth is known to play positive and lovable characters on screen, and the audience loves to watch him.

We all know the track of Kasutii has been changed and now one wouldn’t see Anurag and Prerna’s romance as that has changed to their hatred for one and another.

With this new track Anurag’s character too has changed from being good to bad, as we all saw how Anurag tried to kill his lady love Prerna, and how he joined hands with Komolika.

Parth’s fans now shared a video where you can see the transformation from being a good boy to how he has changed into a bad boy in the serial, the fans have shown a complete shift of his expressions which were first filled with softness to now a grey shade on his face.

The fans have also said that Parth as nailed the character in both ways as positive and negative, but they want to see their AnuPre back.

Check out the video below :