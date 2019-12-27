Check out Parth Samthaan's cute reaction to a video of Erica Fernandes

MUMBAI: Erica and Parth are one of the most loves couples of television and their characters of Anurag and Prerna have become household names and have been loved by the audiences and the fans.

The duo has a massive fan following, and their fans keep showering a lot of love and surprises for them. Now one of their fan clubs, a fan shared a cute edit video where Erica is shown doing some masti and the reaction that Parth has. The video is a funny one and will leave you in splits.

Well, there is no doubt that the two have a massive fan following as his loved by one and all. The fans fondly call them AnuPre and shower a lot of love on the duo. A a few months back there were rumours of the two dating each other, but though there was no confirmation about the same.

Well, check out the funny video below: