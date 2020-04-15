Check out Parth Samthaan's QUARANTINE SCHEDULE!

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan is not only a very handsome man and a very talented artist but also a fitness fanatic. However, these days looks like he is binge eating.

While he currently entertains the fans with his chocolate boy looks and chiselled body as Anurag Basu in Kasautii, he has a legion of fans ogling at him.

Apart from acting, the actor religiously works out, and although he is a foodie, he makes sure to sweat it out at the gym. Weight training, chest exercises, and a strict diet...the actor works hard to achieve that hot bod!

He is also one of the fittest actors of the TV industry and inspires many with his social media posts on Instagram.

The outbreak of deadly COVID-19 has made the entertainment industry come to a stand still and many popular faces of the entertainment world can be seen quarantined at home. They are indulging in creative activities along with maintaining the hygiene of the house.

Along with that, they are also cooking some delicacies.

Parth Samthaan has been hooked on to playing PS during the quarantine period. But now with 21 days and above into the isolation, here is how Parth is spending his quarantine period.

Infact he is also missing his Kasautii gang!

Show your love for Parth in the comments below!