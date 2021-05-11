Check out photos of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’s participants from behind the scenes of shooting in Cape Town

MUMBAI: Reality shows have a huge popularity. There are several reality shows which keep on returning to entertain fans. These reality series have real-life situations, showcasing the true personalities of the contestants that have participated in the series. Reality game shows are a genre that many people enjoy watching and make sure to not miss even one episode. Many reality television series have even started their own franchise and come up with a brand new season every year with the same format and different contestants. One of this country’s very popular reality television series is Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi that has been inspired by the American television series, Gear Factor where the contestants have to perform stunts to survive in the reality game series. Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi is gearing up for season 11.

ALSO READ: Kumkum Bhagya: Aaliya frazzled eyeing Pragya, supporter evidence

As the Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is going to air on the television and its preparations have started, the contestants of this season have already landed in Cape Town to start shooting for it. This season has many popular celebrities like Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Shweta Tiwari, Anushka Sen, and Vishal Aditya Singh that you will see performing tasks in this season. Here are the pictures of the Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 participants from “Behind the Scenes”.

Take a look.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Kumkum Bhagya: Pragya's new mission of unfolding Tanu's misdeeds

CREDIT: PINKVILLA