Check out THIS picture from the first promo of Star Bharat’s Jagjanani Maa Vaishno Devi

MUMBAI: Star Bharat is coming up with the mythological show, Jagjanani Maa Vaishno Devi. The show is based on the life of Goddess Vaishno Devi.



Produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms, the show will see Maisha Dixit and Madirakshi Mundle in lead roles. While Maisha will be seen playing young Vaishnavi, Madirakshi will be seen as grownup Mata Vaishno Devi.



Porus fame Hrishikesh Pandey and Toral Rasputra will be playing Vaishnavi’s parents in the upcoming show. In a picture shared by India Forums, Maisha can be seen dressed up as Goddess Vaishno Devi in a red sari with traditional jewellery. She is attacked by a Lion who is roaring at her but she manages to control him with her divine strength.



Have a look at the picture from the first promo:

The show will start from 30 September at 9.30 PM.