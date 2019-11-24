Check out Priyank Sharma's killer moves

MUMBAI: Priyank Sharma is a true Delhi ka Munda. He is a model, dancer, and choreographer. The actor has been seen in reality shows like Roadies, Splitsvilla 10, and Big Boss 11.

Bigg Boss raised many controversies around Priyank Sharma as his alleged girlfriend Divya Agrawal broke up with him when he was in the show, and he denied having any relationship with her.

Priyank and another celebrity contestant in the show, producer and creative director Vikas Gupta, were rumoured to be dating before. Priyank became good friends with Hina Khan during the show, and their friendship still continues.

As we know Priyank is a good dancer. One of his fans has posted a video where he is practicing a dance. Well, the hunk slays it.

Have a look.