News

Check out Priyank Sharma's killer moves

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Nov 2019 07:04 PM

MUMBAI: Priyank Sharma is a true Delhi ka Munda. He is a model, dancer, and choreographer. The actor has been seen in reality shows like Roadies, Splitsvilla 10, and Big Boss 11.

Bigg Boss raised many controversies around Priyank Sharma as his alleged girlfriend Divya Agrawal broke up with him when he was in the show, and he denied having any relationship with her.

Priyank and another celebrity contestant in the show, producer and creative director Vikas Gupta, were rumoured to be dating before. Priyank became good friends with Hina Khan during the show, and their friendship still continues.

As we know Priyank is a good dancer. One of his fans has posted a video where he is practicing a dance. Well, the hunk slays it.

Have a look.

Tags > Priyank Sharma, Delhi ka Munda, Roadies, Splitsvilla 10, Big Boss 11, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Grand music launch of Mudda 370 J&K

Grand music launch of Mudda 370 J&K
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Chavvi Mittal
Chavvi Mittal
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Salman Khan
Salman Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
Shalini Sahuta
Shalini Sahuta
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Sharad Malhotra
Sharad Malhotra
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij

past seven days