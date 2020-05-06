Check out Raghu Ram's audition on Indian Idol Season 1

MUMBAI: Raghu Ram are famous on the small screen for his loud and often offensive personality. They have managed to win hearts and at the same time people hate them for their role of abusive judges on the MTV Roadies series.

They have been trolled so many times. But whether you love them or hate them, you simply cannot ignore them.

But there was a time when they were insulted and rejected by the judges of Indian Idol Season one.

Raghu came in as one of the contestants and gave his audition for the reality show. He was not a part of the industry then.

The judges during the season were Farah Khan, Sonu Nigam and Anu Malik. Raghu Ram walked in and began doing yoga and stretches. And instead of answering the judges, he would back-answer them.

Once he began singing the judges expression said it all. Sonu Nigam told him that he doesn’t know to sing and Anu Malik also said the same thing.

Raghu is upset and tells Anu Malik that he his rude to which Sonu says that he was also rude to them.

Once Raghu is out he is seen telling Mini who was the host of the show that time that he had a fight with the judges as he felt that the judges were rude.

Raghu spoke about this incident in his biography where he said that he wasn’t a contestant then and it was a prank played on the judges and one of his friends forced him to do so.

Raghu Ram were friends with one of the show’s moderators and his wife and the duo apparently put him up to the task as a prank.

Well, its hard to believe that the person who is known for the abusing and insulting the contestants actually had gone through the same thing when he had auditioned.

( VIDEO CREDIT: YOUTUBE, SONY TV, SONY LIV AVVRILFAN)