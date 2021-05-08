Check out Rakhi Sawant’s adorable birthday wish for Vikas Gupta

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant, who was seen in Bigg Boss 14, took to social media and shared a post to wish her good friend and brother Vikas Gupta.

The actress shared some cute and quirky pictures with the producer-writer on the occasion and wished him with an adorable message. She wrote, “Happy birthday to sweetheart my brother Vikash Gupta.” Soon after Rakhi wished Vikas with a special Instagram post, Rahul Vaidya wished Vikas and went all praises for him in the comments. He wrote, “Mera bhai mera bhai mera bhai mera bhai.”

Talking about Vikas and Rakhi, they became friends during their Bigg Boss 14 stint. Both of them bonded well during the journey and were seen spending time together in the BB house. So much so that both of them started addressing each other as brother and sister. Vikas and Rakhi were also spotted spending some time together post their exit from the show at several parties.

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant once again rose to fame post her Bigg Boss 14 stint. The viewers loved her entertaining antics and even Bigg Boss was seen lauding her for the same. Nowadays, the Main Hoon Na actress is often spotted out and about in the city. In her recent interaction with the media when she stepped out for a cup of coffee in Mumbai, Rakhi got candid about her opinion on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and its contestants. Rakhi shared her view on each of the contestants and their strengths to win the show. When asked about her prediction of the winner in this season, she took Abhinav Shukla’s name and said that he would surely win it.

CREDIT: TIMES OF INDIA