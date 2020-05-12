News

Check out a RARE PICTURE from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Shailesh Lodha’s young days

TellyChakkar.com has its hands on a rare picture from Shailesh’s young days.

12 May 2020 03:08 PM

MUMBAI: Television’s longest-running show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV and Neela Telefilms) has been winning hearts and charts for many years now. Its rib-tickling comical episodes along with the good messages that the show conveys has set an example on Indian television. Along with a great storyline, the show is known for having unique characterization.

In spite of being the longest running shows the makers have always managed to bring tracks which are out of the box.

Almost all the characters of the show have become a household name and have gained immense popularity. One amongst them is Shailesh Lodha who plays the role of Taarak Mehta in the show.

TellyChakkar.com has its hands on a rare picture from Shailesh’s young days. In the picture Shailesh looks like in his early twenties. Seems like the picture is from his initial years in the industry.

Have a look at the picture:

