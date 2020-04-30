Check out Rashami, Arhaan, Prince and Yuvika dancing on the tunes of Ranveer Singh

MUMBAI: Rashami and Arhaan Khan are two names that have grabbed the headlines during their stay in the Bigg Boss house. It was when Salman Khan revealed some facts of Arhaan on national television, when the crack began in Rashami and his relationship.

The two still remained friends post that incident. Arhaan had also proposed Rashami in the Bigg Boss house and she had accepted his proposal too.

On the other hand, Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula are one of the most adorable celebrity couples in Telly land.

They met on the reality show Bigg Boss 9 and that’s where their story began. They dated for a few years and got married on 12 October 2018. They recently participated in Nach Baliye season 9 and emerged winners on the show.

Now the lesser-known fact is all the four are really good friends in real life and they used to hang around a lot.

We came across a throwback video where the fantastic four is seen dancing on the tunes of Ranveer Singh’s khali bali from Padmaavat.

The four are seen dancing around and having a good time partying hard. The four-look gorgeous as they all are dressed up in party wear and are dancing like no one is watching.

Recently, there were reports doing the rounds that Prince and Yuvika have broken all ties with Arhaan post-Rashami complete cut off from him.

Time and again both Rashami and Arhaan have come out and spoken about each other and tried to clarify things from their side.

