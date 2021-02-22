Check out Rupali Ganguly’s special message for Paras Kalnawat from the sets of Anupama

MUMBAI: Anupama is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is gripping and real.

One of the main reasons the show is so successful is the camaraderie and good bonding among the co-stars, which is seen behind the scenes of the serial.

The audiences love the acting chops of Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey, as they make the scenes and characters look real.

Moreover, Rupali and Paras share a great bond of friendship just like the on-screen characters of the mother and son.

Now, we came across a video, where Rupali is seen having fun between shots. She is seen dancing and have some fun, but then, she becomes sad as she misses someone.

And that’s none other than her on-screen son Paras aka Samar. While she is dancing, she keeps saying that she misses him. She asks him to get well and come back as soon as possible.

Well, a few days ago Paras tested positive for COIVD- 2019, and since then he hasn’t been shooting for the serial. The entire cast misses his presence on the show and is wishing for his speedy recovery so that he can come back soon.

Rupali and Paras not only have a mother-son bond on screen but it’s an equally strong bond off screen.

Well, it's good to see the team having fun amidst their hectic shooting schedules.

