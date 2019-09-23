News

Check out Sanaya Irani starrer Ghost's spooky teaser

MUMBAI: Sanaya Irani is a popular television actress. She is known for playing Gunjan in Miley Jab Hum Tum and Khushi in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. She has also participated in reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Nach Baliye. The actress is now gearing up for Vikram Bhatt’s upcoming horror-thriller film, Ghost.

Recently, on Sanaya’s birthday, the makers released two official posters of the film and they have left fans intrigued for the trailer. Releasing a spooky teaser of the film, the makers asked viewers to get ready to scream with the release of the trailer.

